Atomic Reactor: Atomic Reactor is a Python library and CLI tool for building Docker images with advanced features including Git integration, registry operations, and build system integration..

CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS for Clouds: Hardened OS providing trusted execution environment for VMs in clouds. built by CYSEC. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) for containers in virtualized cloud infrastructure, Persistent storage encryption within virtual machines, Isolation of encryption keys from cloud service provider (CSP) administrators..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.