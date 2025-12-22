Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..

Atomic Reactor: Atomic Reactor is a Python library and CLI tool for building Docker images with advanced features including Git integration, registry operations, and build system integration..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.