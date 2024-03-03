Buildah

DevOps teams building container images in air-gapped or daemon-constrained environments need Buildah because it eliminates the Docker daemon dependency that creates both operational friction and a persistent privileged process. With 8,671 GitHub stars and adoption across Red Hat's ecosystem, it's proven at scale for rootless builds and OCI compliance. Skip this if your team is standardized on Docker Desktop and wants a single tool for both image building and local testing; Buildah excels at the build step but won't replace your container runtime.