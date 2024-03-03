Bane

Teams managing Docker environments who need AppArmor policies without writing them from scratch will find Bane eliminates the manual policy creation bottleneck through automated profile generation and native Docker integration. The free pricing and 1,224 GitHub stars indicate solid adoption among practitioners who value simplicity over the policy fine-tuning that commercial tools offer. Skip this if your containers run on Kubernetes or you need cross-platform enforcement beyond AppArmor; Bane is purpose-built for Docker and Linux systems only.