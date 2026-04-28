3rdcomply is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdcomply. Atlas Systems ComplyScore® is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Atlas Systems. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams buried in vendor questionnaires will see immediate ROI from Atlas Systems ComplyScore® because its AI pre-fills assessments to 60% completion and auto-maps evidence to 30+ compliance frameworks, cutting onboarding cycles from weeks to days. The platform's real-time continuous monitoring and multi-dimensional risk scoring with transparent factor attribution address NIST GV.SC and ID.RA requirements without requiring manual risk recalculation after every change. Skip this if your vendor base is under 50 third parties or if you need deep forensic investigation capabilities; ComplyScore assumes you want speed and compliance readiness over investigative depth.
AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments.
AI-driven TPRM platform automating vendor onboarding, risk assessment, and compliance.
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Common questions about comparing 3rdcomply vs Atlas Systems ComplyScore® for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..
Atlas Systems ComplyScore®: AI-driven TPRM platform automating vendor onboarding, risk assessment, and compliance. built by Atlas Systems. Core capabilities include Auto-enriched vendor profiles populated from registries, certifications, and domain intelligence, AI-pre-filled questionnaires starting 60% complete with real-time vendor guidance, AI document intelligence scanning SOC 2 reports, policies, and certificates for control gaps..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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