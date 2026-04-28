Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdcomply is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdcomply. Panorays is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Panorays. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vendor questionnaires will get real value from Panorays; it automates the intake process while actually verifying what vendors claim through external attack surface reconnaissance. The platform covers GV.SC supply chain risk and ID.RA assessment, meaning you're not just collecting forms,you're validating them against observable attack surface data. Skip this if you need deep integration with your existing GRC workflow or if your vendors are mostly small, non-technical shops that can't handle the technical assessments Panorays demands.
AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments.
Panorays is a third-party cyber risk management platform that combines external attack surface monitoring with automated security questionnaires to assess, remediate, and continuously monitor vendor security postures.
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Common questions about comparing 3rdcomply vs Panorays for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..
Panorays: Panorays is a third-party cyber risk management platform that combines external attack surface monitoring with automated security questionnaires to assess, remediate, and continuously monitor vendor security postures. built by Panorays..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdcomply is developed by 3rdcomply. Panorays is developed by Panorays. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdcomply and Panorays serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools, both cover Security Questionnaires, Third Party Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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