AT&T SD-WAN: AT&T's SD-WAN service for enterprise network connectivity and management. built by AT&T Business. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Software-defined WAN connectivity, Multi-location network connectivity, Network traffic management..

CYSEC ARCA SATCOM VPN: VPN with encryption and acceleration for satellite internet networks. built by CYSEC. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include VPN encryption for satellite internet networks, Traffic acceleration for satellite links (approx. 2x standard VPN speed), Robustness against packet loss on high-latency links..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.