Atakama Multifactor Encryption: File encryption solution using multifactor auth to prevent data exfiltration. built by Atakama. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multifactor encryption requiring multiple authentication factors to decrypt files, Data exfiltration prevention through cryptographic file protection..

BetterCloud File Governance: File governance & access control automation for Google Workspace environments. built by BetterCloud. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Bulk file cleanup and unsharing from shared drives, Block sharing with private emails and compromised domains, Automated policy enforcement workflows..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.