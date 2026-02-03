Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Astrix Protect Secrets is a commercial non-human identity tool by Astrix Security. Axiomatics Policy-driven Authorization is a commercial access management tool by Axiomatics. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing AI agents and non-human identities across multi-cloud environments should pick Astrix Protect Secrets because it's the only tool that treats AI agents as a distinct asset class requiring their own discovery, governance, and lifecycle controls rather than forcing them into existing PAM frameworks. The vendor covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and identity access control, with particular strength in real-time inventory and abnormal activity detection across AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet deployed AI agents internally or uses a single cloud provider; the overhead of agent-centric governance only pays off once NHIs become operationally significant.
Axiomatics Policy-driven Authorization
Mid-market and enterprise teams enforcing Zero Trust access will find Axiomatics Policy-driven Authorization valuable for its attribute-based control model, which lets you make access decisions based on context and user behavior rather than static role assignments. The platform covers NIST PR.AA and PR.DS functions with externalized authorization architecture that separates policy logic from application code, reducing the friction most organizations hit when retrofitting access controls across legacy systems. Skip this if your team lacks the policy governance discipline to maintain fine-grained rules at scale; Axiomatics demands upfront investment in defining and documenting access criteria that cruder role-based systems sidestep entirely.
NHI and AI agent security platform with discovery, governance, and ITDR
Policy-driven authorization platform for fine-grained access control
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Common questions about comparing Astrix Protect Secrets vs Axiomatics Policy-driven Authorization for your non-human identity needs.
Astrix Protect Secrets: NHI and AI agent security platform with discovery, governance, and ITDR. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory and discovery of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Policy enforcement and governance for AI agents and NHIs, Detection and remediation of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..
Axiomatics Policy-driven Authorization: Policy-driven authorization platform for fine-grained access control. built by Axiomatics. Core capabilities include Fine-grained policy-driven access control, Attribute-based access control (ABAC), Externalized authorization architecture..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astrix Protect Secrets differentiates with Real-time inventory and discovery of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Policy enforcement and governance for AI agents and NHIs, Detection and remediation of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations. Axiomatics Policy-driven Authorization differentiates with Fine-grained policy-driven access control, Attribute-based access control (ABAC), Externalized authorization architecture.
Astrix Protect Secrets is developed by Astrix Security. Axiomatics Policy-driven Authorization is developed by Axiomatics. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astrix Protect Secrets and Axiomatics Policy-driven Authorization serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both cover Policy. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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