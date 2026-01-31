Akeyless Secure Remote Access: Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges..

Axiomatics Policy-driven Authorization: Policy-driven authorization platform for fine-grained access control. built by Axiomatics. Core capabilities include Fine-grained policy-driven access control, Attribute-based access control (ABAC), Externalized authorization architecture..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.