Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..

Axiomatics Policy-driven Authorization: Policy-driven authorization platform for fine-grained access control. built by Axiomatics. Core capabilities include Fine-grained policy-driven access control, Attribute-based access control (ABAC), Externalized authorization architecture..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.