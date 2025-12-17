Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling credential inventories across cloud infrastructure will get the most from Akeyless Secrets Management because it eliminates static secrets without forcing a rip-and-replace of your existing auth stack. The platform's coverage of PR.AA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, combined with cloud-native deployment, means you're reducing standing access risk without the operational friction of traditional vault migrations. Skip this if you need strong continuous monitoring and threat detection built in; Akeyless prioritizes access control and data protection over anomaly detection, which means you'll still need a separate tool watching for compromise signals.

Astrix Protect Secrets

Enterprise security teams managing AI agents and non-human identities across multi-cloud environments should pick Astrix Protect Secrets because it's the only tool that treats AI agents as a distinct asset class requiring their own discovery, governance, and lifecycle controls rather than forcing them into existing PAM frameworks. The vendor covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and identity access control, with particular strength in real-time inventory and abnormal activity detection across AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet deployed AI agents internally or uses a single cloud provider; the overhead of agent-centric governance only pays off once NHIs become operationally significant.