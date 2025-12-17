Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Secrets Management is a commercial secrets management tool by Akeyless Security. Astrix Protect Secrets is a commercial non-human identity tool by Astrix Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling credential inventories across cloud infrastructure will get the most from Akeyless Secrets Management because it eliminates static secrets without forcing a rip-and-replace of your existing auth stack. The platform's coverage of PR.AA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, combined with cloud-native deployment, means you're reducing standing access risk without the operational friction of traditional vault migrations. Skip this if you need strong continuous monitoring and threat detection built in; Akeyless prioritizes access control and data protection over anomaly detection, which means you'll still need a separate tool watching for compromise signals.
Enterprise security teams managing AI agents and non-human identities across multi-cloud environments should pick Astrix Protect Secrets because it's the only tool that treats AI agents as a distinct asset class requiring their own discovery, governance, and lifecycle controls rather than forcing them into existing PAM frameworks. The vendor covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and identity access control, with particular strength in real-time inventory and abnormal activity detection across AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet deployed AI agents internally or uses a single cloud provider; the overhead of agent-centric governance only pays off once NHIs become operationally significant.
Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials
NHI and AI agent security platform with discovery, governance, and ITDR
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Secrets Management vs Astrix Protect Secrets for your secrets management needs.
Akeyless Secrets Management: Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials. built by Akeyless Security..
Astrix Protect Secrets: NHI and AI agent security platform with discovery, governance, and ITDR. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory and discovery of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Policy enforcement and governance for AI agents and NHIs, Detection and remediation of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..
Both serve the Secrets Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Secrets Management is developed by Akeyless Security. Astrix Protect Secrets is developed by Astrix Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Secrets Management and Astrix Protect Secrets serve similar Secrets Management use cases: both cover Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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