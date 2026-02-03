Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Astrix Agentic AI Security is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Astrix Security. Terralogic AI Sec Ops Agent is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Terralogic. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams deploying AI agents across cloud platforms need Astrix Agentic AI Security to inventory and control non-human identities before they become a backdoor; most security stacks treat agents as black boxes, leaving privilege creep and misconfigurations invisible. The platform's real-time discovery of AI agents and MCP servers paired with just-in-time access controls directly addresses the ID.AM and PR.AA gaps in traditional identity programs. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet operationalized AI agents at scale or if you need a single vendor covering both human and non-human identity alongside broader IAM functions; Astrix is purpose-built for agentic risk and won't replace your core identity platform.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unsanctioned AI tool sprawl need Terralogic AI Sec Ops Agent because it's the only tool that gives you visibility and control over both internal and external AI usage before data walks out the door. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and policy enforcement, with built-in compliance mappings for HIPAA and GDPR that actually reduce audit prep work. Skip this if your organization isn't actively worried about shadow AI adoption or if you need AI threat detection bolted onto an existing SIEM; Terralogic is purpose-built for AI governance, not a sidebar feature.
Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR
AI-powered security agent for monitoring AI system usage and enforcing policies
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Common questions about comparing Astrix Agentic AI Security vs Terralogic AI Sec Ops Agent for your ai threat detection needs.
Astrix Agentic AI Security: Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Risk assessment and business usage context, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..
Terralogic AI Sec Ops Agent: AI-powered security agent for monitoring AI system usage and enforcing policies. built by Terralogic. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of AI system interactions with sensitive data, Unauthorized prompt and input/output flagging, Policy enforcement for internal and external security compliance..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astrix Agentic AI Security differentiates with Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Risk assessment and business usage context, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations. Terralogic AI Sec Ops Agent differentiates with Real-time monitoring of AI system interactions with sensitive data, Unauthorized prompt and input/output flagging, Policy enforcement for internal and external security compliance.
Astrix Agentic AI Security is developed by Astrix Security. Terralogic AI Sec Ops Agent is developed by Terralogic. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astrix Agentic AI Security and Terralogic AI Sec Ops Agent serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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