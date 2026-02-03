Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Astrix Agentic AI Security is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Astrix Security. Inspira H1UMAN is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Inspira Enterprise. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams deploying AI agents across cloud platforms need Astrix Agentic AI Security to inventory and control non-human identities before they become a backdoor; most security stacks treat agents as black boxes, leaving privilege creep and misconfigurations invisible. The platform's real-time discovery of AI agents and MCP servers paired with just-in-time access controls directly addresses the ID.AM and PR.AA gaps in traditional identity programs. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet operationalized AI agents at scale or if you need a single vendor covering both human and non-human identity alongside broader IAM functions; Astrix is purpose-built for agentic risk and won't replace your core identity platform.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in manual incident response will benefit most from Inspira H1UMAN's ability to execute routine security tasks without human intervention, shrinking mean time to response on high-volume, repetitive work. The tool maps directly to NIST RS.MA and RS.MI, meaning it's built specifically to handle incident management and mitigation at scale rather than hunting or prevention. Skip this if your team needs deep threat hunting capabilities or operates primarily on-premises; Inspira H1UMAN prioritizes workflow automation over detection depth and runs cloud-native only.
Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR
AI-powered cybersecurity automation agent for daily workflow execution
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Common questions about comparing Astrix Agentic AI Security vs Inspira H1UMAN for your ai threat detection needs.
Astrix Agentic AI Security: Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Risk assessment and business usage context, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..
Inspira H1UMAN: AI-powered cybersecurity automation agent for daily workflow execution. built by Inspira Enterprise. Core capabilities include AI-powered workflow automation, Day-to-day security task execution, Integration with Cyber Fusion Centers..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astrix Agentic AI Security differentiates with Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Risk assessment and business usage context, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations. Inspira H1UMAN differentiates with AI-powered workflow automation, Day-to-day security task execution, Integration with Cyber Fusion Centers.
Astrix Agentic AI Security is developed by Astrix Security. Inspira H1UMAN is developed by Inspira Enterprise. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astrix Agentic AI Security and Inspira H1UMAN serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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