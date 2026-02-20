Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Astra DDoS Protection is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Astra Security. Imperva Application Security is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Imperva. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs absorbing frequent Layer 7 attacks will benefit most from Astra DDoS Protection because its behavioral botnet detection actually blocks sophisticated bad bots without requiring manual rule tuning. The included WAF, malware scanner, and VAPT audit mean you're covering NIST PR.IR and DE.CM without buying separate tools. Skip this if you need mature managed SOC handoff or enterprise SLA guarantees; Astra's strength is self-service automation, not white-glove incident response.
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending APIs and web applications against coordinated attacks will get the most from Imperva Application Security; its bot protection and DDoS mitigation are genuinely difficult to bypass, which matters when attackers are testing your perimeter daily. The platform covers PCI DSS 4.0 compliance and delivers real-time blocking across web, mobile, and API surfaces without requiring you to rebuild your infrastructure. Skip this if you need a unified CNAPP that also handles cloud-native workloads or infrastructure scanning; Imperva stays focused on the application layer where it's strong.
Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection.
Platform protecting web apps and APIs from attacks, bots, and DDoS threats
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Common questions about comparing Astra DDoS Protection vs Imperva Application Security for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Astra DDoS Protection: Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include Layer 7 DDoS protection with botnet and bad bot behavioral detection, Web application firewall (WAF) with real-time threat blocking, IP and country-level blocking with custom rules..
Imperva Application Security: Platform protecting web apps and APIs from attacks, bots, and DDoS threats. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Web Application Firewall protection, Advanced bot protection for websites and mobile apps, API security with discovery and classification..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astra DDoS Protection differentiates with Layer 7 DDoS protection with botnet and bad bot behavioral detection, Web application firewall (WAF) with real-time threat blocking, IP and country-level blocking with custom rules. Imperva Application Security differentiates with Web Application Firewall protection, Advanced bot protection for websites and mobile apps, API security with discovery and classification.
Astra DDoS Protection is developed by Astra Security. Imperva Application Security is developed by Imperva. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astra DDoS Protection and Imperva Application Security serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover Bot Protection, DDOS, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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