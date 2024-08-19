Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Akamai App & API Protector is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Akamai. Astra DDoS Protection is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Astra Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications should run Akamai App & API Protector; its machine learning self-tuning reduces false positives that plague manual WAF tuning, and hybrid deployment means you avoid rip-and-replace when shifting between on-premises and multi-CDN environments. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR consistently, handling both platform hardening and architectural resilience without forcing you to bolt on a separate API discovery tool. Skip this if your primary concern is incident response speed rather than prevention; Akamai prioritizes blocking threats at the edge over post-breach forensics.
Startups and SMBs absorbing frequent Layer 7 attacks will benefit most from Astra DDoS Protection because its behavioral botnet detection actually blocks sophisticated bad bots without requiring manual rule tuning. The included WAF, malware scanner, and VAPT audit mean you're covering NIST PR.IR and DE.CM without buying separate tools. Skip this if you need mature managed SOC handoff or enterprise SLA guarantees; Astra's strength is self-service automation, not white-glove incident response.
WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection
Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection.
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Common questions about comparing Akamai App & API Protector vs Astra DDoS Protection for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..
Astra DDoS Protection: Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include Layer 7 DDoS protection with botnet and bad bot behavioral detection, Web application firewall (WAF) with real-time threat blocking, IP and country-level blocking with custom rules..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai App & API Protector differentiates with Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation. Astra DDoS Protection differentiates with Layer 7 DDoS protection with botnet and bad bot behavioral detection, Web application firewall (WAF) with real-time threat blocking, IP and country-level blocking with custom rules.
Akamai App & API Protector is developed by Akamai. Astra DDoS Protection is developed by Astra Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai App & API Protector and Astra DDoS Protection serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover DDOS, WAF, Bot Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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