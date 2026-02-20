Astra DDoS Protection: Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include Layer 7 DDoS protection with botnet and bad bot behavioral detection, Web application firewall (WAF) with real-time threat blocking, IP and country-level blocking with custom rules..

Comodo Website Security: Website security platform with WAF, CDN, malware scanning, and backup. built by Comodo. Core capabilities include Daily malware scanning, Automated malware removal, Manual malware cleaning..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.