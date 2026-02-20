Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Astra DDoS Protection is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Astra Security. Comodo Website Security is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Comodo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs absorbing frequent Layer 7 attacks will benefit most from Astra DDoS Protection because its behavioral botnet detection actually blocks sophisticated bad bots without requiring manual rule tuning. The included WAF, malware scanner, and VAPT audit mean you're covering NIST PR.IR and DE.CM without buying separate tools. Skip this if you need mature managed SOC handoff or enterprise SLA guarantees; Astra's strength is self-service automation, not white-glove incident response.
Startups and SMBs protecting e-commerce sites will find Comodo Website Security most useful for its integrated malware removal and WAF, which handles both detection and remediation without requiring separate vendors. The platform scores strongly on NIST DE.CM and PR.PS through daily scanning, automated cleanup, and DDoS protection bundled with CDN acceleration. Skip this if you need deep API security testing or advanced threat hunting; Comodo prioritizes prevention and recovery over investigative depth.
Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection.
Website security platform with WAF, CDN, malware scanning, and backup
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Common questions about comparing Astra DDoS Protection vs Comodo Website Security for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Astra DDoS Protection: Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include Layer 7 DDoS protection with botnet and bad bot behavioral detection, Web application firewall (WAF) with real-time threat blocking, IP and country-level blocking with custom rules..
Comodo Website Security: Website security platform with WAF, CDN, malware scanning, and backup. built by Comodo. Core capabilities include Daily malware scanning, Automated malware removal, Manual malware cleaning..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astra DDoS Protection differentiates with Layer 7 DDoS protection with botnet and bad bot behavioral detection, Web application firewall (WAF) with real-time threat blocking, IP and country-level blocking with custom rules. Comodo Website Security differentiates with Daily malware scanning, Automated malware removal, Manual malware cleaning.
Astra DDoS Protection is developed by Astra Security. Comodo Website Security is developed by Comodo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astra DDoS Protection and Comodo Website Security serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover DDOS, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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