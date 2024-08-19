Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Akamai App & API Protector is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Akamai. Comodo Website Security is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Comodo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications should run Akamai App & API Protector; its machine learning self-tuning reduces false positives that plague manual WAF tuning, and hybrid deployment means you avoid rip-and-replace when shifting between on-premises and multi-CDN environments. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR consistently, handling both platform hardening and architectural resilience without forcing you to bolt on a separate API discovery tool. Skip this if your primary concern is incident response speed rather than prevention; Akamai prioritizes blocking threats at the edge over post-breach forensics.
Startups and SMBs protecting e-commerce sites will find Comodo Website Security most useful for its integrated malware removal and WAF, which handles both detection and remediation without requiring separate vendors. The platform scores strongly on NIST DE.CM and PR.PS through daily scanning, automated cleanup, and DDoS protection bundled with CDN acceleration. Skip this if you need deep API security testing or advanced threat hunting; Comodo prioritizes prevention and recovery over investigative depth.
WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection
Website security platform with WAF, CDN, malware scanning, and backup
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Akamai App & API Protector vs Comodo Website Security for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..
Comodo Website Security: Website security platform with WAF, CDN, malware scanning, and backup. built by Comodo. Core capabilities include Daily malware scanning, Automated malware removal, Manual malware cleaning..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai App & API Protector differentiates with Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation. Comodo Website Security differentiates with Daily malware scanning, Automated malware removal, Manual malware cleaning.
Akamai App & API Protector is developed by Akamai. Comodo Website Security is developed by Comodo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai App & API Protector and Comodo Website Security serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover DDOS, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox