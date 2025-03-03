A10 Networks ThreatX: Web app and API protection platform with WAF, bot, DDoS, and API security. built by A10 Networks. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF) protection, API protection with behavioral analytics and cataloguing, Bot protection against credential stuffing and scraping..

Comodo Website Security: Website security platform with WAF, CDN, malware scanning, and backup. built by Comodo. Core capabilities include Daily malware scanning, Automated malware removal, Manual malware cleaning..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.