Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..

Check Point Attack Surface Management: Continuously maps digital footprint, identifies exposures & validates exploitability. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and digital footprint mapping, Vulnerability detection and analysis, Active Exposure Validation for exploitability testing..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.