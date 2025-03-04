Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Assetnote ASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Assetnote. Qontrol Avant-Vente is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Qontrol. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling external infrastructure will get the most from Assetnote ASM because its hourly asset discovery actually catches exposures before your business units spin up new services, not weeks after. The platform covers ID.AM and DE.CM across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you're building a real asset inventory while monitoring it continuously, and the exploit-based verification eliminates the noise that buries actionable findings in traditional scanners. Skip this if your organization lacks the headcount to operationalize a workflow-driven program; Assetnote's strength is enabling lean teams to prioritize, not giving you a dashboard to ignore.
vCISOs and MSPs selling to prospects who won't sign security assessments need Qontrol Avant-Vente because it runs a full external domain diagnostic without buyer agreement, turning a cold prospect into a qualified lead in one click. The tool maps asset inventory and risk posture from passive reconnaissance alone, covering NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions that most pre-sales tools skip entirely. Skip this if your sales cycle assumes prospects will cooperate with formal scoping calls; Qontrol is built for the outbound motion where friction kills deals before they start.
External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery
Passive pre-sale domain diagnostic tool for vCISOs, MSPs & MSSPs.
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Common questions about comparing Assetnote ASM vs Qontrol Avant-Vente for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote ASM: External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery. built by Assetnote. Core capabilities include Hourly automated asset discovery and scanning, Asset enrichment and contextualization, Exploit-based vulnerability verification..
Qontrol Avant-Vente: Passive pre-sale domain diagnostic tool for vCISOs, MSPs & MSSPs. built by Qontrol. Core capabilities include One-click passive external domain scan requiring no prospect agreement, Pre-sale security diagnostic from a prospect's domain name, Commercial lead sharing via Qontrol prospect flow..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assetnote ASM differentiates with Hourly automated asset discovery and scanning, Asset enrichment and contextualization, Exploit-based vulnerability verification. Qontrol Avant-Vente differentiates with One-click passive external domain scan requiring no prospect agreement, Pre-sale security diagnostic from a prospect's domain name, Commercial lead sharing via Qontrol prospect flow.
Assetnote ASM is developed by Assetnote. Qontrol Avant-Vente is developed by Qontrol. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assetnote ASM and Qontrol Avant-Vente serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Security Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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