Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aleph Search Clear is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Aleph Networks. Qontrol Avant-Vente is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Qontrol. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.
vCISOs and MSPs selling to prospects who won't sign security assessments need Qontrol Avant-Vente because it runs a full external domain diagnostic without buyer agreement, turning a cold prospect into a qualified lead in one click. The tool maps asset inventory and risk posture from passive reconnaissance alone, covering NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions that most pre-sales tools skip entirely. Skip this if your sales cycle assumes prospects will cooperate with formal scoping calls; Qontrol is built for the outbound motion where friction kills deals before they start.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
Passive pre-sale domain diagnostic tool for vCISOs, MSPs & MSSPs.
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Clear vs Qontrol Avant-Vente for your external attack surface management needs.
Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..
Qontrol Avant-Vente: Passive pre-sale domain diagnostic tool for vCISOs, MSPs & MSSPs. built by Qontrol. Core capabilities include One-click passive external domain scan requiring no prospect agreement, Pre-sale security diagnostic from a prospect's domain name, Commercial lead sharing via Qontrol prospect flow..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aleph Search Clear differentiates with Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM). Qontrol Avant-Vente differentiates with One-click passive external domain scan requiring no prospect agreement, Pre-sale security diagnostic from a prospect's domain name, Commercial lead sharing via Qontrol prospect flow.
Aleph Search Clear is developed by Aleph Networks. Qontrol Avant-Vente is developed by Qontrol. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aleph Search Clear and Qontrol Avant-Vente serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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