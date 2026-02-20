Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..

Qontrol Avant-Vente: Passive pre-sale domain diagnostic tool for vCISOs, MSPs & MSSPs. built by Qontrol. Core capabilities include One-click passive external domain scan requiring no prospect agreement, Pre-sale security diagnostic from a prospect's domain name, Commercial lead sharing via Qontrol prospect flow..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.