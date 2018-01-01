Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Assetnote ASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Assetnote. OWASP Amass is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling external infrastructure will get the most from Assetnote ASM because its hourly asset discovery actually catches exposures before your business units spin up new services, not weeks after. The platform covers ID.AM and DE.CM across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you're building a real asset inventory while monitoring it continuously, and the exploit-based verification eliminates the noise that buries actionable findings in traditional scanners. Skip this if your organization lacks the headcount to operationalize a workflow-driven program; Assetnote's strength is enabling lean teams to prioritize, not giving you a dashboard to ignore.
Security teams building external attack surface inventories on tight budgets should start with OWASP Amass; it maps networks and discovers assets using open-source intelligence faster than manual reconnaissance and costs nothing to deploy. The tool's 14,260 GitHub stars reflect sustained community validation across Fortune 500 deployments. Skip Amass if you need managed threat intelligence feeds, API integrations with your existing EASM platform, or hands-off automation; it requires manual tuning and operator skill to extract signal from the noise it generates.
External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery
Performs network mapping of attack surfaces and external asset discovery using open source information gathering and active reconnaissance techniques.
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Common questions about comparing Assetnote ASM vs OWASP Amass for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote ASM: External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery. built by Assetnote. Core capabilities include Hourly automated asset discovery and scanning, Asset enrichment and contextualization, Exploit-based vulnerability verification..
OWASP Amass: Performs network mapping of attack surfaces and external asset discovery using open source information gathering and active reconnaissance techniques..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assetnote ASM is developed by Assetnote founded in 2018-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. OWASP Amass is open-source with 14,260 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assetnote ASM and OWASP Amass serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Key differences: Assetnote ASM is Commercial while OWASP Amass is Free, OWASP Amass is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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