Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..

OWASP Amass: Performs network mapping of attack surfaces and external asset discovery using open source information gathering and active reconnaissance techniques..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.