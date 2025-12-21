Anomali Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans..

OWASP Amass: Performs network mapping of attack surfaces and external asset discovery using open source information gathering and active reconnaissance techniques..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.