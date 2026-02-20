Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone: Encrypted desktop IP phone solution using Yealink hardware with ShieldIT. built by Assac Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include True end-to-end encrypted voice calls with protection at access and switch levels, Two-way user authentication for verified communication between parties, Unique device extension number (Assac number) for secure network identification..

Cohesive VNS3 People VPN: Cloud-based VPN solution for remote workforce access with policy enforcement. built by Cohesive Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include IPsec VPN tunnels for remote workforce connectivity, Identity provider integration for authentication, Network policy enforcement at edge..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.