Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone is a commercial vpn tool by Assac Networks. Cohesive VNS3 People VPN is a commercial vpn tool by Cohesive Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling classified or sensitive communications will value ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone for one reason: true end-to-end encryption at the hardware level, not just the application layer. The solution enforces two-way authentication and creates isolated secure communication groups, mapping directly to PR.AA and PR.PS controls. Skip this if your organization needs PSTN interoperability as a primary feature; the secure bridge approach adds latency and complexity that makes landline integration feel bolted-on rather than native.
Startups and SMBs needing remote workforce VPN without per-tunnel licensing costs should evaluate Cohesive VNS3 People VPN; the free tier removes per-connection charges that make competitors expensive at scale. The multi-cloud deployment support and IPsec tunneling cover both on-premises and cloud infrastructure in a single platform, which matters when your datacenter and AWS footprint need unified access policy. Skip this if your primary need is user-facing SSL VPN simplicity rather than site-to-site connectivity and identity-driven network segmentation; the architecture assumes some infrastructure engineering bandwidth to manage policy enforcement properly.
Encrypted desktop IP phone solution using Yealink hardware with ShieldIT.
Cloud-based VPN solution for remote workforce access with policy enforcement
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Common questions about comparing Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone vs Cohesive VNS3 People VPN for your vpn needs.
Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone: Encrypted desktop IP phone solution using Yealink hardware with ShieldIT. built by Assac Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include True end-to-end encrypted voice calls with protection at access and switch levels, Two-way user authentication for verified communication between parties, Unique device extension number (Assac number) for secure network identification..
Cohesive VNS3 People VPN: Cloud-based VPN solution for remote workforce access with policy enforcement. built by Cohesive Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include IPsec VPN tunnels for remote workforce connectivity, Identity provider integration for authentication, Network policy enforcement at edge..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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