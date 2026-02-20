Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone: Encrypted desktop IP phone solution using Yealink hardware with ShieldIT. built by Assac Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include True end-to-end encrypted voice calls with protection at access and switch levels, Two-way user authentication for verified communication between parties, Unique device extension number (Assac number) for secure network identification..

Cloudbric VPN: VPN service for privacy protection and unrestricted content access. built by Cloudbric. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include One-click IP protection and traffic encryption, No collection of personal information or search history, Private DNS to prevent information leakage..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.