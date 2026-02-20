Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone is a commercial vpn tool by Assac Networks. Cloudbric VPN is a commercial vpn tool by Cloudbric. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling classified or sensitive communications will value ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone for one reason: true end-to-end encryption at the hardware level, not just the application layer. The solution enforces two-way authentication and creates isolated secure communication groups, mapping directly to PR.AA and PR.PS controls. Skip this if your organization needs PSTN interoperability as a primary feature; the secure bridge approach adds latency and complexity that makes landline integration feel bolted-on rather than native.
Startups and SMBs that need employee privacy without managing complex infrastructure will find Cloudbric VPN's one-click deployment and zero-logging architecture appealing; the WireGuard protocol implementation ensures modern encryption standards without the overhead of legacy VPN solutions. The vendor's NIST PR.IR alignment indicates deliberate security architecture design rather than checkbox compliance. This is not the tool for organizations requiring detailed traffic inspection, split tunneling policies, or integration with existing PAM systems; Cloudbric prioritizes simplicity over granular control.
Encrypted desktop IP phone solution using Yealink hardware with ShieldIT.
VPN service for privacy protection and unrestricted content access
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Common questions about comparing Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone vs Cloudbric VPN for your vpn needs.
Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone: Encrypted desktop IP phone solution using Yealink hardware with ShieldIT. built by Assac Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include True end-to-end encrypted voice calls with protection at access and switch levels, Two-way user authentication for verified communication between parties, Unique device extension number (Assac number) for secure network identification..
Cloudbric VPN: VPN service for privacy protection and unrestricted content access. built by Cloudbric. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include One-click IP protection and traffic encryption, No collection of personal information or search history, Private DNS to prevent information leakage..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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