Accops HyLite: HTML5 browser-based remote access to virtual desktops and applications. built by Accops. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include HTML5 browser-based access without client installation, Multi-factor authentication, Device entry control..

Cloudbric VPN: VPN service for privacy protection and unrestricted content access. built by Cloudbric. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include One-click IP protection and traffic encryption, No collection of personal information or search history, Private DNS to prevent information leakage..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.