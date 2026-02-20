Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone is a commercial vpn tool by Assac Networks. BasejumpQDN is a commercial vpn tool by evolutionQ. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling classified or sensitive communications will value ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone for one reason: true end-to-end encryption at the hardware level, not just the application layer. The solution enforces two-way authentication and creates isolated secure communication groups, mapping directly to PR.AA and PR.PS controls. Skip this if your organization needs PSTN interoperability as a primary feature; the secure bridge approach adds latency and complexity that makes landline integration feel bolted-on rather than native.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams protecting against harvest-now-decrypt-later attacks need BasejumpQDN because it's one of the few QKD networks that actually routes keys intelligently across hybrid infrastructure instead of forcing point-to-point tunnels. The vendor-neutral architecture means you're not locked into a single QKD hardware vendor, and the cloud-based network simulation lets you model satellite and fiber deployments before committing capital. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include cryptanalytic risk from quantum computers within your data's classification lifetime, or if you need immediate post-quantum cryptography retrofits across legacy systems; BasejumpQDN is infrastructure-first, not a drop-in cipher replacement.
Encrypted desktop IP phone solution using Yealink hardware with ShieldIT.
Quantum key exchange network solution for cryptographic resilience
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Common questions about comparing Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone vs BasejumpQDN for your vpn needs.
Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone: Encrypted desktop IP phone solution using Yealink hardware with ShieldIT. built by Assac Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include True end-to-end encrypted voice calls with protection at access and switch levels, Two-way user authentication for verified communication between parties, Unique device extension number (Assac number) for secure network identification..
BasejumpQDN: Quantum key exchange network solution for cryptographic resilience. built by evolutionQ. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Quantum key exchange network deployment, Trusted certified repeater nodes for network extension, Vendor-neutral architecture supporting multiple QKD device vendors..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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