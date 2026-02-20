Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone: Encrypted desktop IP phone solution using Yealink hardware with ShieldIT. built by Assac Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include True end-to-end encrypted voice calls with protection at access and switch levels, Two-way user authentication for verified communication between parties, Unique device extension number (Assac number) for secure network identification..

Avira Phantom VPN Pro: Commercial VPN service with unlimited data and bank-grade encryption. built by Avira. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Bank-grade encryption for network traffic, 1400 servers across 36 countries, IP address masking and virtual location assignment..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.