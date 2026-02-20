Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone is a commercial vpn tool by Assac Networks. Avira Phantom VPN Pro is a commercial vpn tool by Avira. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling classified or sensitive communications will value ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone for one reason: true end-to-end encryption at the hardware level, not just the application layer. The solution enforces two-way authentication and creates isolated secure communication groups, mapping directly to PR.AA and PR.PS controls. Skip this if your organization needs PSTN interoperability as a primary feature; the secure bridge approach adds latency and complexity that makes landline integration feel bolted-on rather than native.
Startups and small teams that need to mask employee traffic on public WiFi without managing infrastructure will find Avira Phantom VPN Pro's simplicity valuable; unlimited data across 1,400 servers means you don't meter usage or worry about overage surprises. The no-logs policy and bank-grade encryption align with PR.DS data security controls, so compliance conversations with customers asking for traffic confidentiality stay straightforward. This is not the tool for organizations that need centralized VPN gateway management, audit trails of user connection behavior, or integration with identity systems; Avira is a personal VPN service, not a network access control platform.
Encrypted desktop IP phone solution using Yealink hardware with ShieldIT.
Commercial VPN service with unlimited data and bank-grade encryption
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Common questions about comparing Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone vs Avira Phantom VPN Pro for your vpn needs.
Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone: Encrypted desktop IP phone solution using Yealink hardware with ShieldIT. built by Assac Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include True end-to-end encrypted voice calls with protection at access and switch levels, Two-way user authentication for verified communication between parties, Unique device extension number (Assac number) for secure network identification..
Avira Phantom VPN Pro: Commercial VPN service with unlimited data and bank-grade encryption. built by Avira. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Bank-grade encryption for network traffic, 1400 servers across 36 countries, IP address masking and virtual location assignment..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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