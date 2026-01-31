6WIND Virtual Service Router (VSR): Virtualized routing software suite for CSPs, MNOs, and enterprises. built by 6WIND. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include IP/MPLS routing, IPsec VPN, Carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT)..

Avira Phantom VPN Pro: Commercial VPN service with unlimited data and bank-grade encryption. built by Avira. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Bank-grade encryption for network traffic, 1400 servers across 36 countries, IP address masking and virtual location assignment..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.