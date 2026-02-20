Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone is a commercial vpn tool by Assac Networks. Aviatrix High-Performance Encryption is a commercial vpn tool by Aviatrix. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling classified or sensitive communications will value ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone for one reason: true end-to-end encryption at the hardware level, not just the application layer. The solution enforces two-way authentication and creates isolated secure communication groups, mapping directly to PR.AA and PR.PS controls. Skip this if your organization needs PSTN interoperability as a primary feature; the secure bridge approach adds latency and complexity that makes landline integration feel bolted-on rather than native.
Aviatrix High-Performance Encryption
Enterprise and mid-market security teams encrypting high-volume cross-cloud traffic will eliminate the throughput bottleneck that kills standard VPN deployments. Aviatrix High-Performance Encryption delivers 1 Tbps+ cloud-to-cloud performance through parallel IPsec tunnels and multi-core processing, with centralized key rotation and continuous tunnel health monitoring that aligns to NIST 800-207 zero-trust principles. Skip this if your encryption needs stay within a single region or cloud; the operational complexity of managing automated tunnel provisioning across distributed gateways assumes you're already running multicloud at scale.
Encrypted desktop IP phone solution using Yealink hardware with ShieldIT.
High-performance IPsec encryption for multicloud & hybrid environments
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Common questions about comparing Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone vs Aviatrix High-Performance Encryption for your vpn needs.
Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone: Encrypted desktop IP phone solution using Yealink hardware with ShieldIT. built by Assac Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include True end-to-end encrypted voice calls with protection at access and switch levels, Two-way user authentication for verified communication between parties, Unique device extension number (Assac number) for secure network identification..
Aviatrix High-Performance Encryption: High-performance IPsec encryption for multicloud & hybrid environments. built by Aviatrix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Parallel IPsec tunnels with ECMP routing for high-throughput encryption, 100+ Gbps hybrid throughput and 1 Tbps+ cloud-to-cloud encrypted performance, Automated tunnel provisioning based on instance size detection..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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