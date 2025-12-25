Accops HyLite: HTML5 browser-based remote access to virtual desktops and applications. built by Accops. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include HTML5 browser-based access without client installation, Multi-factor authentication, Device entry control..

Aviatrix High-Performance Encryption: High-performance IPsec encryption for multicloud & hybrid environments. built by Aviatrix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Parallel IPsec tunnels with ECMP routing for high-throughput encryption, 100+ Gbps hybrid throughput and 1 Tbps+ cloud-to-cloud encrypted performance, Automated tunnel provisioning based on instance size detection..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.