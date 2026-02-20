Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone: Encrypted desktop IP phone solution using Yealink hardware with ShieldIT. built by Assac Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include True end-to-end encrypted voice calls with protection at access and switch levels, Two-way user authentication for verified communication between parties, Unique device extension number (Assac number) for secure network identification..

AT&T SD-WAN: AT&T's SD-WAN service for enterprise network connectivity and management. built by AT&T Business. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Software-defined WAN connectivity, Multi-location network connectivity, Network traffic management..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.