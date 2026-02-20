Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone is a commercial vpn tool by Assac Networks. AT&T SD-WAN is a commercial vpn tool by AT&T Business. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling classified or sensitive communications will value ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone for one reason: true end-to-end encryption at the hardware level, not just the application layer. The solution enforces two-way authentication and creates isolated secure communication groups, mapping directly to PR.AA and PR.PS controls. Skip this if your organization needs PSTN interoperability as a primary feature; the secure bridge approach adds latency and complexity that makes landline integration feel bolted-on rather than native.
Mid-market and enterprise networks built on AT&T's fiber or wireless backbone should use AT&T SD-WAN to consolidate connectivity and management into one vendor relationship; you'll eliminate the friction of managing separate transport contracts and the networking team won't need to maintain vendor relationships across multiple carriers. The service integrates directly with AT&T's dedicated internet, fiber, and wireless offerings, cutting deployment time and reducing configuration complexity at branch offices. Skip this if your WAN already spans multiple carriers or if you need independent SD-WAN control divorced from your transport provider, since lock-in to AT&T's infrastructure is the actual point of using this product.
Encrypted desktop IP phone solution using Yealink hardware with ShieldIT.
AT&T's SD-WAN service for enterprise network connectivity and management
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Common questions about comparing Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone vs AT&T SD-WAN for your vpn needs.
Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone: Encrypted desktop IP phone solution using Yealink hardware with ShieldIT. built by Assac Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include True end-to-end encrypted voice calls with protection at access and switch levels, Two-way user authentication for verified communication between parties, Unique device extension number (Assac number) for secure network identification..
AT&T SD-WAN: AT&T's SD-WAN service for enterprise network connectivity and management. built by AT&T Business. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Software-defined WAN connectivity, Multi-location network connectivity, Network traffic management..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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