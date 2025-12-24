ASPIA Automated Vulnerability Management System is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. Atera Network Discovery is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Atera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
ASPIA Automated Vulnerability Management System
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise from multiple scanners will benefit most from ASPIA Automated Vulnerability Management System because it consolidates disparate tool outputs and actually prioritizes what matters through risk-based ranking rather than volume. The platform covers ID.AM through RS.MA across NIST CSF 2.0, which means it handles discovery, prioritization, remediation workflows, and revalidation in one place; most competitors force you to stitch those stages together manually. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than 50 assets or lacks the ops maturity to sustain an SLA-driven remediation cadence; ASPIA assumes you have people and processes to keep up with escalations.
SMB and mid-market IT teams already running Atera's RMM will find genuine value in Network Discovery because it eliminates the separate tool tax for basic asset inventory and CVE scanning. The NMAP-powered scanning integrates directly into your existing RMM workflows, cutting the overhead of maintaining a standalone vulnerability scanner. Where it falls short is in forensic depth; this is asset discovery and port-based CVE detection, not a replacement for active vulnerability assessment tools like Nessus or Qualys that fingerprint software versions and test exploitability. Worth deploying if you need continuous visibility into what's connecting to your network. Not worth it if you're already committed to a dedicated CVSS-scoring vulnerability platform.
Automated vuln mgmt platform for discovery, prioritization & remediation
RMM-integrated network scanner for device discovery, inventory, and CVE detection.
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Common questions about comparing ASPIA Automated Vulnerability Management System vs Atera Network Discovery for your vulnerability assessment needs.
ASPIA Automated Vulnerability Management System: Automated vuln mgmt platform for discovery, prioritization & remediation. built by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability discovery and asset consolidation, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization, Vulnerability data ingestion from external security tools..
Atera Network Discovery: RMM-integrated network scanner for device discovery, inventory, and CVE detection. built by Atera. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include NMAP-powered network device discovery and cataloging, CVE identification via open port scanning, Real-time alerts for newly connected or unauthorized devices..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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