ASPIA Automated Vulnerability Management System: Automated vuln mgmt platform for discovery, prioritization & remediation. built by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability discovery and asset consolidation, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization, Vulnerability data ingestion from external security tools..

Atera Network Discovery: RMM-integrated network scanner for device discovery, inventory, and CVE detection. built by Atera. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include NMAP-powered network device discovery and cataloging, CVE identification via open port scanning, Real-time alerts for newly connected or unauthorized devices..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.