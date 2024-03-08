ASH - The Automated Security Helper is a free static application security testing tool. @hapi/bourne is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
ASH - The Automated Security Helper
Development teams running lean security budgets who need to shift left without hiring dedicated AppSec staff should start with ASH; it bundles multiple open-source scanners into one workflow, eliminating the overhead of integrating SAST, IaC, and IAM tools separately. The free pricing model and 485 GitHub stars signal active maintenance and adoption among teams that prefer lightweight, composable tooling. Skip this if you need commercial support, tuned rulesets for compliance frameworks, or a vendor that owns the detection logic rather than orchestrating open-source engines.
Application teams shipping Node.js services should adopt @hapi/bourne if prototype poisoning is a real threat vector in your threat model and you want to stop it at the parsing layer rather than downstream. It's a zero-dependency JSON.parse() replacement with 179 GitHub stars and active maintenance, meaning the protection logic stays current as attack techniques evolve. Skip this if your security strategy already relies on input validation and object freezing patterns upstream; @hapi/bourne adds overhead for a problem you may have already solved.
ASH is an automated security scanning tool that integrates multiple open-source security scanners to perform preliminary security checks on code, infrastructure, and IAM configurations during development.
JSON.parse() drop-in replacement with prototype poisoning protection.
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Common questions about comparing ASH - The Automated Security Helper vs @hapi/bourne for your static application security testing needs.
ASH - The Automated Security Helper: ASH is an automated security scanning tool that integrates multiple open-source security scanners to perform preliminary security checks on code, infrastructure, and IAM configurations during development..
@hapi/bourne: JSON.parse() drop-in replacement with prototype poisoning protection..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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