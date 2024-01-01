Enterprise security teams deploying agentic AI systems need continuous red teaming that catches prompt injection and tool misuse before production; Ascend AI does this through autonomous attack simulation without requiring model retraining or extensive integration work. Native CI/CD integration means you can test on every prompt or model change, and the tool maps findings directly to OWASP Top 10 and MITRE ATLAS so your risk teams speak the same language as your AI engineers. Skip this if you're still running single-turn LLM applications or lack the AppSec bandwidth to act on remediation playbooks; the value compounds only when you're managing genuinely agentic workflows at scale.