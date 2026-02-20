Agent Turing: Agentic AI red teaming platform for LLMs & GenAI across privacy, safety & fairness. built by PrivaSapien. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Autonomous stress-testing of LLMs and GenAI agents on privacy, safety, security, and fairness, Turing Tree™ multi-round adversarial testing with advanced questioning algorithms, Comparative risk scoring for AI model trustworthiness assessment..

Bosch AIShield AISpectra: API-based AI/ML vulnerability assessment and defense platform. built by Bosch AIShield. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include API-based vulnerability scanning against 200+ AI/ML attack types including theft, poisoning, evasion, and inference, Support for 20+ model types across computer vision, tabular classification, and time-series forecasting, Threat-informed endpoint protection with containerized ML defense models..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.