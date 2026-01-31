Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service is a commercial secure access service edge tool by Aryaka. Zscaler Internet Access is a commercial security service edge tool by Zscaler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure access service edge fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed offices or remote workforces should evaluate Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service primarily for its single-pass inspection architecture, which eliminates the performance tax most SASE platforms impose on encrypted traffic. The platform's strength in PR.AA (Identity Management and Access Control) and PR.DS (Data Security) aligns with zero-trust enforcement and DLP simultaneously, reducing the number of tools you need to stitch together. Skip this if your priority is recovery and resilience orchestration; Aryaka is built for prevention and detection, not incident response automation.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams replacing on-premise web gateways will find Zscaler Internet Access worth the migration effort because it actually inspects encrypted traffic at scale without killing performance, something most cloud SSE platforms struggle with. The platform covers DE.CM and DE.AE through continuous monitoring and AI-powered threat detection across DNS, URLs, and files, giving you visibility into what your old gateway missed. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with on-prem infrastructure or runs custom legacy applications that depend on transparent proxy architecture; Zscaler's cloud-first design optimizes for modern SaaS and internet access, not hybrid networks.
Cloud-based SASE platform integrating WAN and security services
Cloud-native SSE platform for secure internet and SaaS access with zero trust
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service vs Zscaler Internet Access for your secure access service edge needs.
Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service: Cloud-based SASE platform integrating WAN and security services. built by Aryaka. Core capabilities include Unified control plane for network and security management, Single-pass architecture for data packet inspection, SD-WAN integration..
Zscaler Internet Access: Cloud-native SSE platform for secure internet and SaaS access with zero trust. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include 100% TLS/SSL traffic inspection at scale, Secure Web Gateway with AI-powered URL filtering, Intrusion Prevention System for advanced threat protection..
Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service differentiates with Unified control plane for network and security management, Single-pass architecture for data packet inspection, SD-WAN integration. Zscaler Internet Access differentiates with 100% TLS/SSL traffic inspection at scale, Secure Web Gateway with AI-powered URL filtering, Intrusion Prevention System for advanced threat protection.
Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service is developed by Aryaka. Zscaler Internet Access is developed by Zscaler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service and Zscaler Internet Access serve similar Secure Access Service Edge use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox