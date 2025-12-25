Alibaba Cloud Secure Access Service Edge: Alibaba Cloud SASE platform integrating ZTNA, DLP, and terminal management. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) with VPN-free global access, Data Loss Prevention (DLP) with intelligent classification via Qwen foundation models, Centralized security management center..

Zscaler Internet Access: Cloud-native SSE platform for secure internet and SaaS access with zero trust. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include 100% TLS/SSL traffic inspection at scale, Secure Web Gateway with AI-powered URL filtering, Intrusion Prevention System for advanced threat protection..

Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.