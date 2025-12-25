Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Secure Access Service Edge is a commercial secure access service edge tool by Alibaba Cloud. Zscaler Internet Access is a commercial security service edge tool by Zscaler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure access service edge fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Secure Access Service Edge
Organizations with distributed workforces and third-party contractors across Asia-Pacific will get the most from Alibaba Cloud Secure Access Service Edge because its agentless access mode handles outsourcing scenarios that traditional ZTNA platforms struggle with, eliminating VPN overhead without forcing agent deployment. The platform covers PR.AA, PR.DS, and PR.IR across NIST CSF 2.0, with DLP powered by Qwen foundation models for intelligent data classification that catches context you'd miss with rule-based systems. Skip this if you're locked into non-Alibaba infrastructure or need mature integrations with Western identity providers; the strength here is native integration with DingTalk, WeCom, and Alibaba Cloud services, not broad directory support.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams replacing on-premise web gateways will find Zscaler Internet Access worth the migration effort because it actually inspects encrypted traffic at scale without killing performance, something most cloud SSE platforms struggle with. The platform covers DE.CM and DE.AE through continuous monitoring and AI-powered threat detection across DNS, URLs, and files, giving you visibility into what your old gateway missed. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with on-prem infrastructure or runs custom legacy applications that depend on transparent proxy architecture; Zscaler's cloud-first design optimizes for modern SaaS and internet access, not hybrid networks.
Alibaba Cloud SASE platform integrating ZTNA, DLP, and terminal management.
Cloud-native SSE platform for secure internet and SaaS access with zero trust
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Secure Access Service Edge vs Zscaler Internet Access for your secure access service edge needs.
Alibaba Cloud Secure Access Service Edge: Alibaba Cloud SASE platform integrating ZTNA, DLP, and terminal management. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) with VPN-free global access, Data Loss Prevention (DLP) with intelligent classification via Qwen foundation models, Centralized security management center..
Zscaler Internet Access: Cloud-native SSE platform for secure internet and SaaS access with zero trust. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include 100% TLS/SSL traffic inspection at scale, Secure Web Gateway with AI-powered URL filtering, Intrusion Prevention System for advanced threat protection..
Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Secure Access Service Edge differentiates with Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) with VPN-free global access, Data Loss Prevention (DLP) with intelligent classification via Qwen foundation models, Centralized security management center. Zscaler Internet Access differentiates with 100% TLS/SSL traffic inspection at scale, Secure Web Gateway with AI-powered URL filtering, Intrusion Prevention System for advanced threat protection.
Alibaba Cloud Secure Access Service Edge is developed by Alibaba Cloud. Zscaler Internet Access is developed by Zscaler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Secure Access Service Edge integrates with Windows Active Directory (AD), LDAP, DingTalk, WeCom, Lark and 6 more. Zscaler Internet Access integrates with Microsoft Copilot. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Alibaba Cloud Secure Access Service Edge and Zscaler Internet Access serve similar Secure Access Service Edge use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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