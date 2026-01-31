Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service: Cloud-based SASE platform integrating WAN and security services. built by Aryaka. Core capabilities include Unified control plane for network and security management, Single-pass architecture for data packet inspection, SD-WAN integration..

Discern for Netskope: AI-driven policy mgmt & controls assessment integrating Discern with Netskope. built by Discern Security. Core capabilities include Endpoint asset discovery with Netskope coverage gap reporting and remediation roadmap, AI-driven policy suggestions and configuration recommendations for Netskope, Risk setting adjustments on EDR, IAM, and other tools using Netskope data..

Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.