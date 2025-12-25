Alibaba Cloud Secure Access Service Edge: Alibaba Cloud SASE platform integrating ZTNA, DLP, and terminal management. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) with VPN-free global access, Data Loss Prevention (DLP) with intelligent classification via Qwen foundation models, Centralized security management center..

Discern for Netskope: AI-driven policy mgmt & controls assessment integrating Discern with Netskope. built by Discern Security. Core capabilities include Endpoint asset discovery with Netskope coverage gap reporting and remediation roadmap, AI-driven policy suggestions and configuration recommendations for Netskope, Risk setting adjustments on EDR, IAM, and other tools using Netskope data..

Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.