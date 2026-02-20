Arsen Vishing Simulation: AI-driven vishing simulation platform to train employees vs voice phishing. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated, real-time adaptive voice phishing call simulations, Custom vishing scenario creation tailored to business context, Multi-step scenarios with coordinated follow-up emails for blended attack simulation..

revel8 AI-Powered Simulations: AI-powered multi-channel attack simulation platform for security awareness. built by revel8. Core capabilities include Multi-channel attack simulations across email, SMS, voice calls, video, Microsoft Teams, and social media, Deepfake voice and video attack simulations, OSINT-powered threat intelligence scanning 400+ public data points..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.