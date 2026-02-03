Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. revel8 AI-Powered Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by revel8. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need a phishing program that tests users across the channels attackers actually use, and Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations covers email, voice, SMS, and video in one platform without forcing separate vendor contracts. The AI-generated voice simulations with custom personas and OSINT-based email generation mean your red team spends less time building realistic scenarios and more time analyzing which users stay vulnerable. Skip this if your organization runs a lean security operation and only needs email phishing tests; the multichannel depth and automated training orchestration assume you have someone dedicated to running and iterating on the program.
Security teams at startups and mid-market companies will see the fastest awareness lift from revel8 AI-Powered Simulations because it converts reported threats into live training within the same day, collapsing the gap between incident and behavior change. The adaptive playlist engine personalizes scenarios by role and past mistakes, which means your phishing click rates drop faster than tools running generic campaigns to everyone. Skip this if you need NIST ID.RA depth; revel8 is built for PR.AT awareness training, not enterprise risk quantification, so buyers wanting integrated risk scoring should look elsewhere.
Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video
AI-powered multi-channel attack simulation platform for security awareness
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations vs revel8 AI-Powered Simulations for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..
revel8 AI-Powered Simulations: AI-powered multi-channel attack simulation platform for security awareness. built by revel8. Core capabilities include Multi-channel attack simulations across email, SMS, voice calls, video, Microsoft Teams, and social media, Deepfake voice and video attack simulations, OSINT-powered threat intelligence scanning 400+ public data points..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations differentiates with Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations. revel8 AI-Powered Simulations differentiates with Multi-channel attack simulations across email, SMS, voice calls, video, Microsoft Teams, and social media, Deepfake voice and video attack simulations, OSINT-powered threat intelligence scanning 400+ public data points.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is developed by Adaptive Security. revel8 AI-Powered Simulations is developed by revel8. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations and revel8 AI-Powered Simulations serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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