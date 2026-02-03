Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..

revel8 AI-Powered Simulations: AI-powered multi-channel attack simulation platform for security awareness. built by revel8. Core capabilities include Multi-channel attack simulations across email, SMS, voice calls, video, Microsoft Teams, and social media, Deepfake voice and video attack simulations, OSINT-powered threat intelligence scanning 400+ public data points..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.