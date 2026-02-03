Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..

Arsen Vishing Simulation: AI-driven vishing simulation platform to train employees vs voice phishing. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated, real-time adaptive voice phishing call simulations, Custom vishing scenario creation tailored to business context, Multi-step scenarios with coordinated follow-up emails for blended attack simulation..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.