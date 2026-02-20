Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation: AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated and scenario-based smishing message creation, Hybrid attack simulation combining SMS and email vectors, Global campaign deployment across 180+ countries with local phone number and language support..

revel8 AI-Powered Simulations: AI-powered multi-channel attack simulation platform for security awareness. built by revel8. Core capabilities include Multi-channel attack simulations across email, SMS, voice calls, video, Microsoft Teams, and social media, Deepfake voice and video attack simulations, OSINT-powered threat intelligence scanning 400+ public data points..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.