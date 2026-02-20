Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation: AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated and scenario-based smishing message creation, Hybrid attack simulation combining SMS and email vectors, Global campaign deployment across 180+ countries with local phone number and language support..

Redcoat AI: AI platform simulating & defending against mobile social engineering attacks. built by Redcoat AI. Core capabilities include On-demand social engineering attack simulation on mobile via Pretender module, Intent-based detection engine that blocks attacks regardless of semantic or tactic changes, Mobile defense application (Defender) for protection across personal communication channels..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.