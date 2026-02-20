Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Arsen. Redcoat AI is a commercial human risk management tool by Redcoat AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in email phishing campaigns need to start testing SMS because Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is one of the few platforms that treats smishing as a distinct threat vector rather than an afterthought. The hybrid SMS-plus-email attack simulation across 180+ countries with local phone number spoofing actually replicates how attackers operate, and compliance certifications covering HIPAA, PCI DSS, and ISO 27001 mean you're not retrofitting security into your training program. Skip this if your organization hasn't seen SMS compromise attempts yet or if you need a single platform to handle phishing, credential validation, and post-breach response; Arsen does simulation well and stops there.
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling to stop mobile phishing will find Redcoat AI's Intent-based detection engine genuinely different; it blocks attacks across semantic and tactic variations that slip past keyword-matching systems, which matters when your workforce lives on Slack and WhatsApp. The Pretender module lets you run on-demand social engineering simulations without waiting for vendor-scheduled campaigns, and continuous monitoring against evolving attack scenarios maps cleanly to NIST ID.RA and DE.CM. Skip this if your biggest phishing problem is email; Redcoat is mobile-first and won't replace your email security gateway.
AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees.
AI platform simulating & defending against mobile social engineering attacks.
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Common questions about comparing Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation vs Redcoat AI for your phishing simulation needs.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation: AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated and scenario-based smishing message creation, Hybrid attack simulation combining SMS and email vectors, Global campaign deployment across 180+ countries with local phone number and language support..
Redcoat AI: AI platform simulating & defending against mobile social engineering attacks. built by Redcoat AI. Core capabilities include On-demand social engineering attack simulation on mobile via Pretender module, Intent-based detection engine that blocks attacks regardless of semantic or tactic changes, Mobile defense application (Defender) for protection across personal communication channels..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation differentiates with AI-generated and scenario-based smishing message creation, Hybrid attack simulation combining SMS and email vectors, Global campaign deployment across 180+ countries with local phone number and language support. Redcoat AI differentiates with On-demand social engineering attack simulation on mobile via Pretender module, Intent-based detection engine that blocks attacks regardless of semantic or tactic changes, Mobile defense application (Defender) for protection across personal communication channels.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is developed by Arsen. Redcoat AI is developed by Redcoat AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation and Redcoat AI serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both cover Social Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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