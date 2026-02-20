Arsen Vishing Simulation: AI-driven vishing simulation platform to train employees vs voice phishing. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated, real-time adaptive voice phishing call simulations, Custom vishing scenario creation tailored to business context, Multi-step scenarios with coordinated follow-up emails for blended attack simulation..

Redcoat AI: AI platform simulating & defending against mobile social engineering attacks. built by Redcoat AI. Core capabilities include On-demand social engineering attack simulation on mobile via Pretender module, Intent-based detection engine that blocks attacks regardless of semantic or tactic changes, Mobile defense application (Defender) for protection across personal communication channels..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.