Arsen Phishing Simulation: AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior..

Redcoat AI: AI platform simulating & defending against mobile social engineering attacks. built by Redcoat AI. Core capabilities include On-demand social engineering attack simulation on mobile via Pretender module, Intent-based detection engine that blocks attacks regardless of semantic or tactic changes, Mobile defense application (Defender) for protection across personal communication channels..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.