Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Enterprise is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. PhishingBox Phishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by PhishingBox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams fighting credential compromise will find Adaptive Security Enterprise's deepfake voice and video phishing simulations genuinely harder to dismiss than text-only attacks; your employees won't talk their way out of these. The platform covers PR.AT and ID.RA under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it trains people and surfaces which groups are actually at risk rather than treating awareness as checkbox compliance. Skip this if your org runs a lightweight awareness program or outsources all training to a vendor; Adaptive Security Enterprise demands active tuning of employee segments and campaign strategy to justify its price.
PhishingBox Phishing Simulation
SMB and mid-market teams with stretched security staff will get the most from PhishingBox Phishing Simulation because it bundles phishing campaigns, employee training, and AI-powered email threat detection without requiring separate tool licenses. The built-in KillPhish threat analysis for Office 365 and Security Inbox mean you're catching missed emails while simultaneously training the people who click them, addressing both DE.CM and PR.AT in one workflow. Skip this if your organization needs advanced threat hunting or incident response orchestration; PhishingBox is deliberately shallow on detection rigor and won't replace your email gateway.
Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations
Phishing simulation and security awareness training platform for employees
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Enterprise vs PhishingBox Phishing Simulation for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Enterprise: Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Deepfake voice call phishing simulations, OSINT-powered email spearphishing simulations, Multi-channel phishing across email, SMS, voice, and video..
PhishingBox Phishing Simulation: Phishing simulation and security awareness training platform for employees. built by PhishingBox. Core capabilities include Simulated phishing attack campaigns, Pre-built phishing email templates and template editor, Target and group management..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Enterprise differentiates with Deepfake voice call phishing simulations, OSINT-powered email spearphishing simulations, Multi-channel phishing across email, SMS, voice, and video. PhishingBox Phishing Simulation differentiates with Simulated phishing attack campaigns, Pre-built phishing email templates and template editor, Target and group management.
Adaptive Security Enterprise is developed by Adaptive Security. PhishingBox Phishing Simulation is developed by PhishingBox. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Enterprise and PhishingBox Phishing Simulation serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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